Maharashtra CM race: No decision yet after Mahayuti leaders’ meeting with Amit Shah

In a critical meeting among Mahayuti leaders and BJP top brass, no consensus was reached regarding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With Shinde's concession and Fadnavis poised for leadership, uncertainty looms as another meeting is anticipated. Will a decision finally emerge?

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published29 Nov 2024, 07:07 AM IST
No decision on next Maharashtra CM in Mahayuti leaders meeting with Amit Shah: Report
The meeting of Mahayuti leaders withtop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Amit Shah, ended without a decision on next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The marathon meeting, that lasted for two hours at Shah's residence in the national capital and was attended by caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, was inconclusive, according to reports.

BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting, apart from other leaders. The three leaders from Maharashtra came out of the meeting in the midnight and did not speak to the media about the discussions. Another meeting may be held today, November 29, a report in the Hindu said.

The meeting comes a day after Shinde conceded the race for the next chief minister by saying he and his party will support the BJP's top leadership's decision. Shinde has cleared the way for Fadnavis to succeed him.

Key Takeaways
  • The meeting among Mahayuti leaders concluded without a decision on the next Maharashtra CM.
  • Eknath Shinde has signaled support for BJP leadership’s decision on the CM position.
  • Further discussions are expected, indicating ongoing negotiations within the political framework.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 07:07 AM IST
