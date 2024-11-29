Maharashtra CM race: No decision yet after Mahayuti leaders’ meeting with Amit Shah

The meeting of Mahayuti leaders withtop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Amit Shah, ended without a decision on next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The marathon meeting, that lasted for two hours at Shah's residence in the national capital and was attended by caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, was inconclusive, according to reports.

BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting, apart from other leaders. The three leaders from Maharashtra came out of the meeting in the midnight and did not speak to the media about the discussions. Another meeting may be held today, November 29, a report in the Hindu said.

The meeting comes a day after Shinde conceded the race for the next chief minister by saying he and his party will support the BJP's top leadership's decision. Shinde has cleared the way for Fadnavis to succeed him.