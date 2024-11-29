Consensus eluded a crucial meeting of Mahayuti leaders and the BJP top brass on the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With Shinde's concession and Fadnavis' presumed elevation as CM yet to be formalised, uncertainty looms as another meeting is anticipated. Will a decision finally emerge?

The meeting of Mahayuti leaders with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Amit Shah, ended without a decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The marathon meeting, that lasted for two hours at Shah's residence in the national capital and was attended by caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, was inconclusive, according to reports.

BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting. The three leaders from Maharashtra came out of the meeting at midnight and did not speak to the media about the discussions. Another meeting may be held today, November 29, The Hindu reported.

The meeting comes a day after Shinde virtually conceded the race for the next chief minister by saying he and his party will support the BJP's top leadership's decision. Shinde has cleared the way for Fadnavis to succeed him.

