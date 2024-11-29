Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Maharashtra CM race: No decision yet after Mahayuti leaders' meeting with Amit Shah

Maharashtra CM race: No decision yet after Mahayuti leaders' meeting with Amit Shah

Written By Gulam Jeelani

Consensus eluded a crucial meeting of Mahayuti leaders and the BJP top brass on the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With Shinde's concession and Fadnavis' presumed elevation as CM yet to be formalised, uncertainty looms as another meeting is anticipated. Will a decision finally emerge?

No decision on next Maharashtra CM in Mahayuti leaders meeting with Amit Shah: Report

The meeting of Mahayuti leaders with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Amit Shah, ended without a decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The marathon meeting, that lasted for two hours at Shah's residence in the national capital and was attended by caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, was inconclusive, according to reports.

BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting. The three leaders from Maharashtra came out of the meeting at midnight and did not speak to the media about the discussions. Another meeting may be held today, November 29, The Hindu reported.

The meeting comes a day after Shinde virtually conceded the race for the next chief minister by saying he and his party will support the BJP's top leadership's decision. Shinde has cleared the way for Fadnavis to succeed him.

(Please check back for updates)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.