Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates: The next chief minister of Maharashtra is expected to be announced today, December 4, days after the Mahayuti scripted a landslide victory in assembly polls. The announcement is likely to be made after the crucial BJP legislature party meeting which is scheduled at Vidhan Bhawan today.
Who is the frontrunner for the Maharashtra CM post?
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as central observers for the BJP legislature party meeting.
Maharashtra election results
The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.
"There was no dispute among Mahayuti allies. The only thing we stressed is that those individuals with a clean track record who do not face corruption charges or are tainted should be given cabinet berths. The people of Maharashtra have given us a strong mandate, and they naturally expect ministers of high integrity," Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar
The BJP has announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.
The caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde has already made it clear that he will not come in the way of the BJP getting the chief minister's post.
“I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. The government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties. More than what we get, our aim will be to give more to the people of Maharashtra," Shinde told the media in Satara on Sunday
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, has reportedly agreed to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a BJP-led Mahayuti government. Reports attribute the resolution of the deadlock to a visit from BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to the Shiv Sena leader's residence.
The development comes as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is the top choice for the CM post, met Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai after the Sena chief returned from a private hospital after health check-up.
Devendra Fadnavis visited caretaker CM Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
After meeting the Election Commission over the Maharashtra assembly election result, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday slammed BJP, saying that the Mahayuti government has not won because of the votes of the people but the BJP people sitting in Delhi.
"This government has not come by the votes of the people. It has been formed because of the BJP people sitting in Delhi. They do not care about the people. ...We met the Election Commission today and will see what decision they take," Nana Patole told reporters.
Preparations are on in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters. Several Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states are also expected to attend the ceremony.
Amid the delay in government formation, BJP leader and two-time chief minister, Fadnavis emerged as the front-runner in the race. Shinde has reportedly agreed to serve as Deputy Chief Minister in the next Mahayuti government. Fadnavis visited Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai on Tuesday evening, hours ahead of today's meeting
The next chief minister of Maharashtra is expected to be announced today, December 4, days after the Mahayuti scripted a landslide victory in assembly polls. The likely announcement after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting in Mumbai will possibly end the suspense over who will succeed caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.