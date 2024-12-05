Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take oath as the next chief minister of Maharashtra on December 5, a day after he was elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislative party unit and staked claim to form the next government in the state.

Outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Ajit Pawar are also expected to take oath alongside Fadnavis at the mega event at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 5.30 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the top brass of the BJP, will attend the oath-taking.

Fadnavis, 54, has been chief minister of Maharashtra twice before his new term. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) loyalist and arguably the most prominent BJP face in the state served as CM between 2014 and 2019. His second term as CM lasted for just five days in November 2019.

TheMahayuti alliance scripted a historic victory in the recent the Maharashtra assembly elections by winning 235 seats in the 288-member House trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which won just 50 seats.

The BJP led the Mahayuti's victory by winning 132 seats – the highest among all allies. Shinde Sena won 57 seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 41 seats.

Led by Fadnavis, the victory in the 2024 assembly elections marks a remarkable comeback for the BJP from 105 seats in 2019, setting the stage for the former to become CM.

“I have personally requested Shinde saheb to be part of the new government. The post of chief minister or deputy chief minister are just technical things. All three of us will work together for the state,” said Fadnavis, who, along with Shinde and Pawar, called on governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, with Mahayuti's claim to form the government with the support of 236 members of legislative assembly (MLAs).

Party's Central Observers –Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani – were also present at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the BJP's core committee – the highest decision making body – endorsed the candidature of Fadnavis for the top post. Later, Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, paving the way for him to helm Mahayuti 2.0.

The announcement ends days of speculation on the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shinde reportedly agreed to serve as Deputy Chief Minister in the next Mahayuti government on December 3. Fadnavis visited Shinde on Tuesday evening at his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai.

Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to attend Apart from Modi, the swearing-in of the new government will see Union home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of various NDA-led state governments, former Maharashtra chief ministers, foreign diplomats, actors from the Hindi and Marathi film industries and beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin welfare scheme, in attendance.

