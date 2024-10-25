Maharashtra Election 2024: Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP; to contest from Vandre East seat

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique, son of ex-minister Baba Siddique, joined the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar on October 25 and was fielded from Vandre East. He was expelled from Congress in August for allegedly voting against the party in legislative council elections.

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Maharashtra Election 2024: Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar's NCP; to contest from Vandre East seat
Maharashtra Election 2024: Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP; to contest from Vandre East seat(Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on October 25. Soon after his formal joining, Zeeshan was fielded from Vandre East by the NCP- Ajit Pawar.

Zeeshan, Vandre East MLA, expelled from Congress party in August for allegedly voting against the party during the Maharashtra legislative council elections.

“It is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again,” said Zeeshan after joining the NCP.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress releases names of 48 candidates

Siddique had won the Vandre East seat on a Congress ticket in 2019.

Zeeshan's father and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, Baba Sidiqqui was shot dead earlier this month in Mumbai. Baba had also joined the NCP from the Congress in February 2024.

The 288-member Maharashtra assemblly will vote in single phase on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 polls.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Election 2024: Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP; to contest from Vandre East seat

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,065.50
    10:12 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -213.4 (-16.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.05
    10:12 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -2.95 (-1.98%)

    ITC share price

    489.95
    10:12 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    18.1 (3.84%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    264.85
    10:12 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.55 (-2.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.