Maharashtra Election 2024: Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP; to contest from Vandre East seat

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on October 25. Soon after his formal joining, Zeeshan was fielded from Vandre East by the NCP- Ajit Pawar.

Zeeshan, Vandre East MLA, expelled from Congress party in August for allegedly voting against the party during the Maharashtra legislative council elections.

“It is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again,” said Zeeshan after joining the NCP.

Siddique had won the Vandre East seat on a Congress ticket in 2019.

Zeeshan's father and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, Baba Sidiqqui was shot dead earlier this month in Mumbai. Baba had also joined the NCP from the Congress in February 2024.

The 288-member Maharashtra assemblly will vote in single phase on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.