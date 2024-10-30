Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP fighting 152 seats, Congress 102, no clarity on few as nominations end

Maharashtra Elections 2024: The BJP is contesting 152 seats, and the opposition MVA includes Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), facing off against the ruling Mahayuti alliance on November 20.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP fighting 148 seats, Cong 103, no clarity on few as nominations end
Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP fighting 148 seats, Cong 103, no clarity on few as nominations end(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates on 152 seats – the highest among political parties in fray for the November 20 assembly elections for 288-member assembly in Maharashtra. The Congress party is contesting on 102 seats as the filing of nominations ended on Tuesday, October 29.

In the ruling Mahayuti camp, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 52 contestants for upcoming assembly polls. Five seats have been given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: BJP reiterates objection as ally NCP fields Nawab Malik

The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayutialliancein the elections

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress is contesting on 102 seats followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on 96 and NCP (SP) on 87 seats. 

8,000 candidates in fray

The 2019 assembly election was held with undivided Shiv Sena and NCP.

Also Read | Maharashtra: NCP fields Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in ruling as well as opposition camps, have filed their nominations for the 288 assembly seats.

As many as 7,995 candidates have filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC) for the November 20 polls, said a statement issued by the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Also Read | Maharashtra: Who is Narendra Mehta? Meet BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar seat

In 2019, a total of 5,543 nominations were received by the EC throughout the state and 3,239 candidates finally contested the assembly polls that year.

The filing of nominations by candidates began on October 22 and the process ended on October 29. The verification and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4 (till 3 pm).

Polling will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP is contesting the highest number of seats at 148, signaling its strong position in Maharashtra.
  • The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition faces challenges as it navigates seat allocations among its members.
  • The sheer number of candidates (nearly 8,000) indicates a highly competitive political environment leading up to the elections.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Election 2024: BJP fighting 152 seats, Congress 102, no clarity on few as nominations end

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.000.00
      Chennai
      79,811.000.00
      Delhi
      79,963.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.