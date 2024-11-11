Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘anti- RSS’ jibe, seeks FIR against him, Kharge

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, the BJP has approached the Election Commission, demanding action against Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for alleged breaches of the model code of conduct.

Gulam Jeelani
Published11 Nov 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'anti- RSS' jibe, seeks FIR againts him, Kharge
Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘anti- RSS’ jibe, seeks FIR againts him, Kharge(Nitin Lawate)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Election Commission of India seeking an FIR against Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for violating model code of conduct during campaigning in Maharashtra where assembly elections are due on November 20.

The BJP requests the poll panel to reprimand, censure and restrain Rahul Gandhi from handing of lies during election campaigning during the remaining term of electioneering. The saffron party has also sought  registration of an FIR against  Kharge and Gandhi in this matter.

We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation of Model Code of Conduct by Shri Rahul Gandhi.

“We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation, of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other electoral and penal laws, by Shri Rahul Gandhi of Indian National Congress, while the MCC was enforced effective 15th October 2024 in the state of Maharashtra,” the complaint reads.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP is actively seeking to enforce electoral regulations during the Maharashtra elections.
  • Allegations of misconduct highlight the contentious nature of political campaigning in India.
  • The situation underscores the importance of the Model Code of Conduct in maintaining electoral integrity.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 05:44 PM IST
