Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘anti- RSS’ jibe, seeks FIR against him, Kharge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Election Commission of India seeking an FIR against Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for violating model code of conduct during campaigning in Maharashtra where assembly elections are due on November 20.

The BJP requests the poll panel to reprimand, censure and restrain Rahul Gandhi from handing of lies during election campaigning during the remaining term of electioneering. The saffron party has also sought registration of an FIR against Kharge and Gandhi in this matter.

“We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation, of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other electoral and penal laws, by Shri Rahul Gandhi of Indian National Congress, while the MCC was enforced effective 15th October 2024 in the state of Maharashtra,” the complaint reads.