Maharashtra Election 2024: ‘Confident people will bless me,’ says Aditya Thackeray before filing nomination for Worli

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister, Aditya Thackeray held a road show and offered prayers at a temple before filing his nomination from the Worli assembly constituency on Thursday.

“I will be filing the nomination today, I have come to seek blessings before that,” Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after offering prayers at a temple.

'I am confident that people will bless me with their love and votes because we are about to form govt in Maharashtra', he said

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with former minister Aaditya Thackeray being fielded from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.

First from family to contest polls In October 2019, Aditya Thackeray won the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election from the Worli seat in Mumbai. He was the first member of the Thackeray family to contest and win elections. He became the Cabinet Minister for tourism, protocol and environment on December 30, 2019 in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"My goal is to eradicate unemployment, Maharashtra is being looted, I want to remove that, that will be the goal if I get elected," he told reporters outside the temple on thursday exuding confidence in winning the Worli seat once again.

Thackeray hit out at Eknath Shinde and BJP for 'looting Maharashtra.'

"What is important is to defeat Eknath Shinde and BJP which has looted Maharashtra," he added.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 polls.