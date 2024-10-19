Maharashtra Election 2024: MVA seat-sharing talks hit stalemate? Uddhav Sena wants Congress chief Nana Nana Patole out

Maharashtra Election 2024: As November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls approach, the MVA has consensus on 260 seats, with 28 still contentious. Shiv Sena (UBT) threatens to boycott talks if Congress chief attends. 

Gulam Jeelani
Published19 Oct 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Maharashtra Election 2024: MVA seat-sharing talks hit stalemate? Uddhav Sena wants Congress chief Nana Nana Patole out
Maharashtra Election 2024: MVA seat-sharing talks hit stalemate? Uddhav Sena wants Congress chief Nana Nana Patole out(Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has claimed to have reached a consensus on seat-sharing for 260 of the 280 assembly seats, yet the remaining 28 seats have reportedly become a bone of contention with the Opposition alliance ahead of November 20 assembly polls.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has threatened to not participate in the talks if Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole attends them. Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala will rush to Mumbai on Saturday to resolve the stalemate.

Also Read | Maharashtra assembly polls 2024: EC adjusts Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ‘mashaal’ symbol

“There is very little time on hand and the decisions on seat-sharing must be expedited. I think state leaders are not capable of taking any decision on seat-sharing and they have to send a list of everything to Delhi. It is important that the discussion should take place with the central leadership of the Congress,” Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said on Friday

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) is fighting against the ruling Shinde led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NCP's Mahayuti alliance.

Congress' Patole wanst 125 seats

The Sena (UBT) is learnt to have proposed a formula of 100 seats for the Congress and Sena-UBT each, and 88 for the NCP (SP). Patole, the reports said, however, has refused to climb down from 125 seats for the Congress, and is not ready to share seats in Vidarbha with the Sena (UBT).

Sanjay Raut also said that while there is ‘no major difference’ of opinion between NCP and Shiv Sena, not even in Congress, there were still some seats which all the three allies wanted to claim.

 

Also Read | MVA finalises seat sharing plan for 260 seats; hurdles remain for 25-30 more

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 marks the first polls in the state after the Shiv Sena and NCP parties split in June 2022 and July 2023 respectively.

There is very little time on hand and the decisions on seat-sharing must be expedited.

Congress chief Nana Patole said all leaders of the three MVA parties report to their respective leaderships on seat-sharing talks. “We have a CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting on October 20 where the final decision will be taken. There is no confusion among us or no dispute within the MVA. I don’t know in what context Raut made the statement,” Patole was quoted as saying in Indian Express.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The MVA coalition has consensus on 260 out of 280 seats but faces contention over 28.
  • Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) threatens to withdraw from negotiations unless Congress chief is removed.
  • Urgent discussions with central leadership are necessary to resolve the seat-sharing deadlock.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Election 2024: MVA seat-sharing talks hit stalemate? Uddhav Sena wants Congress chief Nana Nana Patole out

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.