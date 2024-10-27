Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction announced 20 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, including Sanjay Nirupam for Dindoshi. A key meeting took place in Delhi with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP-led Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: On Sunday, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena released a list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, intensifying the political landscape ahead of the polls. Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has been pitted against Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli. Further, Sanjay Nirupam had been fielded from Dindoshi Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: High-Profile Contest in Worli Notably, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has been nominated to contest against Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli constituency. This matchup is expected to create a high-voltage contest, with Deora, a former Congress leader and Union Minister of State, having joined the Sena before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Maharashtra Elections: Additional Shiv Sena Candidates Announced The list also includes several other significant nominations:

Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi

Nilesh Rane from Kudal, the son of former BJP MP Narayan Rane

Rajendra Gavit from Palghar

Vilas Tare from Boisar

Shantaram More from Bhiwandi Rural

Vishvanath Bhoir from Kalyan West

Balaji Kinikar from Ambarnath

Rajesh Kshirsagar from Kolhapur North

The party has also selected Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and former MP Bhawana Gawali from Risod in Washim district, and another MLC, Amshya Padvi, will contest from Akkalkuva in Dhule district.

Additionally, former BJP leader Murji Patel has been nominated for the Andheri East seat in Mumbai.

BJP ex-MP Rajendra Gavit, who joined the Sena in 2019 and won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat then, has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency.

Mahyuti Strategic Meetings Ahead of the assembly elections, a crucial strategy meeting was held in Delhi, attended by key figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.