Business News/ Elections / Maharashtra Election: Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Milind Deora from Worli, Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi - Check list

Maharashtra Election: Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Milind Deora from Worli, Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi - Check list

Livemint

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction announced 20 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, including Sanjay Nirupam for Dindoshi. A key meeting took place in Delhi with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP-led Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has been pitted against Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: On Sunday, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena released a list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, intensifying the political landscape ahead of the polls. Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has been pitted against Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli. Further, Sanjay Nirupam had been fielded from Dindoshi Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: High-Profile Contest in Worli

Notably, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has been nominated to contest against Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli constituency. This matchup is expected to create a high-voltage contest, with Deora, a former Congress leader and Union Minister of State, having joined the Sena before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Maharashtra Elections: Additional Shiv Sena Candidates Announced

The list also includes several other significant nominations:

  • Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi
  • Nilesh Rane from Kudal, the son of former BJP MP Narayan Rane
  • Rajendra Gavit from Palghar
  • Vilas Tare from Boisar
  • Shantaram More from Bhiwandi Rural
  • Vishvanath Bhoir from Kalyan West
  • Balaji Kinikar from Ambarnath
  • Rajesh Kshirsagar from Kolhapur North
Maharashtra Election: Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Milind Deora from Worli, Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi

The party has also selected Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and former MP Bhawana Gawali from Risod in Washim district, and another MLC, Amshya Padvi, will contest from Akkalkuva in Dhule district.

Additionally, former BJP leader Murji Patel has been nominated for the Andheri East seat in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Election: Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Milind Deora from Worli, Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi

BJP ex-MP Rajendra Gavit, who joined the Sena in 2019 and won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat then, has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency.

Mahyuti Strategic Meetings

Ahead of the assembly elections, a crucial strategy meeting was held in Delhi, attended by key figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Election Dates

The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. The release of this candidate list marks a significant step in Shinde’s campaign strategy as he seeks to consolidate support and challenge opposition candidates effectively.

