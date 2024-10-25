Maharashtra election: It’s Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora on Worli seat

  • Maharashtra election: It is Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora at the Worli seat. Aaditya Thackeray held a road show and offered his prayers at a temple before filing his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency

Published25 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray at his nomination rally in Worli for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray at his nomination rally in Worli for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections(PTI)

Day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination to contest the Maharashtra election from the Worli Assembly seat, the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nominated Milind Deora on the same seat. Milind Deora is a Rajya Sabha member and a three-time MP from South Mumbai. Sandeep Deahpande of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray will also be contesting from the Worli seat.

On Thursday, October 24, Aaditya Thackeray held a road show and offered his prayers at a temple before filing his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency. During the Lok Sabha elections, Worli seat saw just 6500 lead to Shiv Sena (UBT) despite it being Aaditya Thackeray's Assembly constituency. After filing his nomination, Aaditya Thackeray exuded confidence that people of Worli will elect him again.

He said, “I am very confident that the people will bless me because we are about to form government in Maharashtra and that is for sure. As you can see, this atmosphere is very good, you can see the love people are giving me, and with this I will be filing me nomination.”

Arvind Sawant also sounded confidence about Aaditya Thackeray's victory from Worli constituency. “His {Aaditya Thackeray] name is not new - the entire Maharashtra knows him and he is known in the entire country and even abroad. The works done by him are so important that he gets compliments from everyone and is in the hearts of the people,” Arvind Sawant said.

The alliances in Maharashtra Assembly election: The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

There are 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. Also Read | Celebrations at Matoshree as Shiv Sena (UBT) sweeps MU senate polls; Aaditya Thackeray says ‘all this happened because…’

2019 Assembly election result: The BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Maharashtra election: It's Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora on Worli seat

