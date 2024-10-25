Maharashtra election: NCP-Ajit Pawar announces candidate list, fields Zeeshan Siddique from Vandre East

  • NCP releases its second list of candidates for Maharashtra Election 2024 Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik to contest from Anushakti Nagar. Zeeshan Siddiqui from Vandre East

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar consoles MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddique
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar consoles MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddique(HT_PRINT)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released its second list of candidates for Maharashtra Election 2024. Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, has been fielded from Anushakti Nagar seat. Zeeshan Siddiqui will be contesting for the Vandre East Assembly constituency. Zeeshan Siddique joined the NCP on Friday, October 25.

Zeeshan Siddique had contested the 2019 polls as a Congress candidate. Zeeshan had won in the 2019 elections, defeating Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

He was, however, suspended from Congress allegedly for cross-voting in the legislative council elections. He had denied the charges. His father, Baba Siddique, who had switched to Ajit Pawar-led NCP was shot dead earlier this month by Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

As an NCP candidate, Zeeshan Siddique will be contesting against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Varun Sardesai. Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chikhalikar, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Nanded, has been nominated from Loha.

BJP ex-MP Sanjay Kaka Patil, who unsuccessfully contested from Sangli in the general elections, has been given an NCP ticket. He also joined the party on Friday.

Sanjay Kaka Patil will face off with NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Patil, son of late NCP leader R R Patil, in Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency in Sangli district.

Nishikant Patil will challenge NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil in Islampur, while Sana Malik, daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, has been nominated to contest from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai. Additionally, the NCP has awarded a ticket to Sunil Tingre from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune.

NCP has also fielded Dnyaneshwar Katke from Shrirur. Until recently, Katke was the Pune district chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led NCP (SP).

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra election: NCP-Ajit Pawar announces candidate list, fields Zeeshan Siddique from Vandre East

