PM Modi rips into Congress, says ‘constant infighting within MVA for CM post’: ‘If their condition is like this…’

  • Speaking at a rally in Solapur, the prime minister said Maharashtra needs stable government of Mahayuti

Updated12 Nov 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 12, addressed a public rally in Solapur of Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly election voting and launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, saying there's constant infighting between the coalition partners as everyone wants to be their candidate on the chief minister's seat.

“You all are seeing how there is a stampede in the Aghadi. There is a tug-of-war going on in the Aghadi for the post of chief minister,” PM Modi said, adding, “Those whose condition is like this before the elections, they can never give a stable government to Maharashtra.”

HERE ARE 10 THINGS PM MODI SAID IN SOLAPUR

  1. PM Modi said while one party announces the chief minister candidate, the other party declines it. “One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the chief minister, while other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting its claim,” he said.
  2. “For decades, the Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved. They kept people preoccupied with various problems. This has become their typical work culture,” he said.
  3. “Your love and blessings are perennial source of my energy,” said PM Modi to crowd at election rally in Maharashtra’s Solapur, announcing that the incumbent Mahayuti government was making efforts to provide solar energy to every farm.
  4. The prime minister said Maharashtra needs stable government of Mahayuti. “Maharashtra needs Mahayuti govt; only a stable govt will be able to make long-term policies for the state,” he said.
  5. PM Modi also said that the Opposition has lost its sleep over the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women is on everyone’s lips; Opposition has lost sleep over it," PM Modi said.
  6. “You must remember that the vehicle on which people of MVA are travelling is most unstable. They waste their time fighting among themselves,” he said.
  7. Speaking on the sugarcane farming, PM Modi said, “Our govt is working for sugar cane farmers in the country. Through the ethanol economy, we are making new avenues of earnings for sugarcane farmers. Did ethanol technology come after Modi became PM? No.”
  8. “It was there earlier too but the previous govt ignored it. Today, ethanol blending in petrol increased to 15%. The aim is to reach the target of 20%. In the last 10 years, we have given 80,000 crore to sugarcane farmers through ethanol purchase,” he said.
  9. He said, “The love and respect that I've received from Solapur that if I don't come here, then I feel incomplete. So many mothers and sisters have also come here today to shower their love. I am lucky to receive this love and respect.”
  10. PM Modi also said the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra completed projects which were delayed for decades.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:13 PM IST
