PM Modi rips into Congress, says ‘constant infighting within MVA for CM post’: ‘If their condition is like this…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 12, addressed a public rally in Solapur of Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly election voting and launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, saying there's constant infighting between the coalition partners as everyone wants to be their candidate on the chief minister's seat.

“You all are seeing how there is a stampede in the Aghadi. There is a tug-of-war going on in the Aghadi for the post of chief minister,” PM Modi said, adding, “Those whose condition is like this before the elections, they can never give a stable government to Maharashtra.”