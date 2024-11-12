PM Modi rips into Congress, says ‘constant infighting within MVA for CM post’: ‘If their condition is like this…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 12, addressed a public rally in Solapur of Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly election voting and launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, saying there's constant infighting between the coalition partners as everyone wants to be their candidate on the chief minister's seat.
“You all are seeing how there is a stampede in the Aghadi. There is a tug-of-war going on in the Aghadi for the post of chief minister,” PM Modi said, adding, “Those whose condition is like this before the elections, they can never give a stable government to Maharashtra.”
(With agency inputs)
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess