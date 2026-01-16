Maharashtra election: PM Modi says 'NDA’s bond with people of Maharashtra has deepened' as Mahayuti maintains lead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that 'NDA’s bond with people of Maharashtra has deepened' as Mahayuti maintained its lead in the civic body elections of the state.

The BJP-led Mahayuti appears set for a sweeping victory in Maharashtra – with a commanding lead across most of the state’s 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai (BMC), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nashik, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

“Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance! The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that NDA’s bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with,” PM Modi wrote on X

Besides maintaining their winning streak in Mumbai – the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – which is a key battleground, BJP-Shiv Sena have managed to outrun the uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad as well.

Pune Election Results 2026 In Pune, the BJP was leading on 90 seats out of the total 162, with Shiv Sena leading on two seats, and Mahayuti well above the majority mark. NCP was leading on 20 seats while NCP (SP) was struggling to open its account in Pune, reported ANI. The city saw 52.42% voter turnout, according to the Maharashtra State Election Commission's official poll percentage.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance stood at 90 seats, while the NCP was leading on 37 seats, news wire ANI reported, citing figures reported around 5pm.

The BMC elections were held after a four-year delay and are the first since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena. The undivided party had controlled India’s richest civic body for 25 years, from 1997 to 2022. The BMC has an annual budget exceeding ₹74,400 crore.

Civic polls after a long hiatus Elections were held across 29 municipal corporations after the expiry of terms between 2020 and 2023. Nine of these corporations are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, India’s most urbanised belt.

Polling took place in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai–Virar, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad and several other cities across Maharashtra.