Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS UBT) faction is leading in 10 seats in Maharashtra, with the Congress nabbing another 10, data from the Election Commission of Idnia website showed.

In fact, early vote counts put the INDI Alliance ahead on 28 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituency seats. Here, the BJP is leading in 12 seats, the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction each leading in 7 seats, NCP's Ajit Pawar faction in 1 seat, and an independent candidate from 1 seat.

Exit Poll Predictions

For Maharashtra, one of the most keenly watched states, exit polls have predicted nearly equal victories for the main opposing parties

Various exit polls on the Lok Sabha election have predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti will get 22 to 35 seats, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) 15 to 26 seats in Maharashtra, a keenly watched state.

The BJP contested in 28 constituencies, while its allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) fought in 14, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five. Maha Vikas Aghadi members Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, the Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10.

The Lok Sabha election was held across five phases in Maharashtra.

Battleground Nagpur

The electoral battle in the Nagpur West constituency seems poised for an intriguing showdown between BJP's Nitin Gadkari and INC's Vikas Thangre. Gadkari, a prominent figure in Indian politics and known as the "Highway Man of India," brings significant accomplishments to his candidacy. His track record includes spearheading the development of essential infrastructure projects like the Nagpur metro, and the establishment of prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, IIM, and the Maharashtra National Law University under his leadership underscores his commitment to the city's growth and development.

On the other hand, Vikas Thangre, the incumbent Congress MLA and former mayor of Nagpur, presents a formidable challenge to Gadkari. Thangre's deep-rooted connections with Nagpur residents, particularly among the Dalit and Muslim communities, could potentially sway the electoral dynamics in his favour.

