Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Can Uddhav Thackeray triumph after party split? INDIA leading in 28 seats
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction is leading in 10 seats in Maharashtra, with the Congress nabbing another 10. Early vote counts put the INDI Alliance ahead on 28 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituency seats.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS UBT) faction is leading in 10 seats in Maharashtra, with the Congress nabbing another 10, data from the Election Commission of Idnia website showed.