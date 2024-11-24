Election Results: Fewer women, older leaders – a snapshot of the new Maharashtra assembly

Election Results: The Maharashtra assembly election results reveal a striking trend of fewer women and older leaders in positions of power. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory, but what does this mean for the future of representation in Maharashtra's politics?

Gulam Jeelani
Updated24 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Election Results: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a conversation with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday.
Election Results: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a conversation with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. (Deepak Salvi)

Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a landslide victory in Maharashtra by bagging 235 seats in the 288-member assembly in the elections, the results of which were declared on November 23. 

The BJP registered its best-ever poll showing in the state with 132 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 49 seats, while four seats went to others.

Apart from the BJP, the Mahayuti comprised Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Fadnavis, Shinde’s Mahayuti soar; Cong guns crumble

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) won the majority. The alliance didn't last long as the Shiv Sena pulled out, unleashing political turmoil in the state. The state saw three different chief ministers in the last five years: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s (SHS) Eknath Shinde.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP lost ground in Maharashtra. It won just nine of the 28 seats it contested, compared to 23 of the 25 seats it contested in the 2019 general elections.

Key Features

The BJP registered its best-ever poll showing in the state with 132 seats.

Here are some key features the new Maharashtra assembly:

  • The new, 15th assembly in Maharashtra, has lesser women MLA's than before, according to analysis by PRS legislative research (PRS). The assembly has 22 MLA's, two less than 24 in the outgoing assembly. In 2014 assembly polls, Maharashtra elected 20 women MLAs.

  • At least 59 per cent MLAs in the new Maharashtra assembly have college degress. In the outgoing assembly, 55 per cent MLAs had college degrees. At least 17 per cent of elected members have post graduate dedrees as opposed to 15 per cent in 2019.
  • The Maharashtra assembly is getting older with 40 per cent members in the 56-70 year age group. 34 per cent members in the outgoing assembly were in this age group.

  • Just 8 per cent MLAs in the new assembly are in the 25-40 years age group. This number was 14 per cent in 2019 and 20 per cent in 2014.

Also Read | From Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, to bypolls — in 6 numbers
  • A quarter of newly-elected MLAs have declared politics and social work as their profession. Overall, 86 per cent MLAs in the new house declared agriculture or business as profession.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a historic victory, claiming 235 out of 288 seats.
  • The number of women elected to the assembly has decreased, indicating a regression in gender representation.
  • The election results reflect an aging political leadership in Maharashtra, raising questions about future governance.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsElection Results: Fewer women, older leaders – a snapshot of the new Maharashtra assembly

      Popular in Elections

