Election Results: Fewer women, older leaders – a snapshot of the new Maharashtra assembly

Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a landslide victory in Maharashtra by bagging 235 seats in the 288-member assembly in the elections, the results of which were declared on November 23.
The BJP registered its best-ever poll showing in the state with 132 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 49 seats, while four seats went to others.
Apart from the BJP, the Mahayuti comprised Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) won the majority. The alliance didn't last long as the Shiv Sena pulled out, unleashing political turmoil in the state. The state saw three different chief ministers in the last five years: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s (SHS) Eknath Shinde.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP lost ground in Maharashtra. It won just nine of the 28 seats it contested, compared to 23 of the 25 seats it contested in the 2019 general elections.
Here are some key features the new Maharashtra assembly:
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess