Maharashtra Election Result: As the BJP emerges as single-largest party, the financial disclosures of Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta reveal a combined net worth of ₹ 13 crore. The couple owns assets ranging from agricultural land to investments.

Maharashtra Election Result: The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is leading in over 230 seats against the 50 seats of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as counting of votes enters final phase on November 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted its best-ever performance in the ruling Mahayuti dispensation's expected victory. The saffron party is on course to win more than 132 seats, emerging as single-largest election in the winning alliance.

Apart from the BJP, the Mahayuti alliance comprises Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As the vote counting proceeds, the Shinde Sena is leading in 55 seats and the NCP-Ajit Pawar was leading in 41 seats. With the historic mandate for the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis remains the top contender for the Chief Ministerial post.

Fadnavis decrared a net worth of about ₹5.2 crore in his election affidavit. The former chief minister won the Nagpur South-West seat in the Maharastra Assembly Election.

As mentioned in his election affidavit, Fadnavis has a net worth of ₹5.2 crore. This includes ₹56 lakh as movable and ₹4.6 crore as immovable assets comprising agricultural land and residential properties.

The deputy chief minister's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, has declared a net worth of about ₹7.9 crore. This includes ₹6.9 crore movable assets and ₹95 lakh immovavble assets. Together, the Fadnavis couple has a net worth of about ₹13 crore.

₹ 38.7 lakh annual income In the latest details, Fadnavis had declared annual income of ₹38.7 lakh in 2023-24 fiscal and ₹38.6 lakh in 2022-23 fiscal.

Fadnavis has ₹23,500 as cash in hand while an amount to a tune of ₹2.3 lakh is deposited in banks. Fadnavis has also declared a PPF amount of ₹1.7 lakh and a ICICI PRU Life Time Classic policy worth ₹ 3 lakh in his affidavit.

Fadnavis owns gold ornaments worth ₹32 lakh.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly was held in single phase on November 20.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), took on the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 polls.

According to his affidavit, Fadnavis and his wife Amruta don't own cars.

Fadnavis has houses on two plots in Nagpur. One is valued at ₹3.5 crore and another at ₹47 lakh, according to affidavit.

Amruta Fadnavis net worth ₹ 7.9 Cr Amruta's annual income in 2023-24 was ₹79,30,402. Amruta’s annual income in 2022-23 was ₹92,48,095. In 2020-21, she earned ₹1,84,38,355 as annual income.

She has ₹10,000 cash in hand and ₹5.6 crore worth investments in shares and mutual funds, according to the affidavit.

She has ₹65 lakh worth gold ornaments. She doesn't own a car, either.

Fadnavis had declared assets of over ₹3.86 crore net worth in his election affidavit when he contested elections from Nagpur South Westassembly constituency in 2019 elections.

