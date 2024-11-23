Maharashtra election results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on who will be chief minister, ‘no dispute that…’

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024, confirming a consensus on the next chief minister. 

23 Nov 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Mahayuti Leads with 225 Seats, Fadnavis Confirms CM Decision
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Mahayuti Leads with 225 Seats, Fadnavis Confirms CM Decision(HT_PRINT)

As BJP-led Mahayuti makes a stupendous show in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis finally broke his silence on who will be next chief minister of the state.

While speaking on the topic, Fadnavis says, "There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this."

"Opposition’s efforts of propagating a fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses," said Fadnavis and further added that he succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders.

He also said the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party headed by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.

 

Mahayuti leading with a wide margin

Currently, Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is leading in polls in Maharashtra by a wide margin.

The Mahayuti coalition, led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, is ahead in 225 seats of the 288-member legislative assembly, according to the Election Commission of India. The Indian National Congress-led alliance has the advantage in just 50 seats, halting a momentum they built during national elections.

Exit polls released Wednesday predicted a tight contest in the state, with a slight edge forecast for the BJP alliance in Maharashtra. Mahayuti is now expected to win by a landslide with the main opposition and other smaller regional parties barely scraping by. BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are in the lead in 127 seats.

“This is the voice of the people, it is the government of the people and it is a government for the best of the people,” Shinde told local reporters Saturday afternoon.

23 Nov 2024
Maharashtra election results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on who will be chief minister, 'no dispute that…'

