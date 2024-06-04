Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 Live Updates: Various exit polls for the Lok Sabha election indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti is likely to secure between 22 to 35 seats in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to win between 15 to 26 seats. Maharashtra is a crucial state in this election.
Maharashtra witnessed intense contests between factions of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Shinde), as well as the NCP (Ajit Pawar) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), for the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP contested in 28 constituencies, with its allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) in 14 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five.
On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi members saw Shiv Sena (UBT) competing in 21 constituencies, Congress in 17, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10. The Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra was held in five phases.
Setback to Ajit Pawar in Baramati?
TV9 exit poll suggests that Ajit Pawar might face a setback in Baramati, where Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is expected to win. The constituency had a contest between Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra and Supriya Sule.
CM Shinde's Son to Retain Seat?
The TV9 exit poll also predicts a win for incumbent MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
Ex-Mayor to Become MP?
BJP candidate and former Mayor Murlidhar Mohol is predicted to win the Pune Lok Sabha seat. He contested against Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's (VBA) Vasant More.
NCP (Ajit Pawar) to Lose All Four Seats?
The NCP (Ajit Pawar) camp fielded candidates for four seats – Baramati, Shirur, Raigad, and Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad). However, exit polls suggest that Ajit Pawar's camp will lose all four seats.
According to the ABP-C Voter's survey, both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti are expected to win 22-26 seats.
According to the survey, the BJP is expected to win 17 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena six seats, and Ajit Pawar's NCP one seat.
The Congress is expected to win eight seats, Thackeray's camp nine seats, and Sharad Pawar's NCP six seats.
That would give the BJP-led Mahayuti a total vote tally of 24 wins, and the MVA 23.
One seat is likely to go to an independent candidate.
