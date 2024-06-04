Nationalist Congress Party (NCPSP) chief Sharad Pawar has issued first statement as the counting of votes in Maharashtra is still underway. The party is currently leading in 6 seats. There are total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates Maharashtra which witnessed a change in government mid-term and double splits in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saw political gains in the Lok Sabha polls. As per EC data, the MVA is leading with The INDIA bloc is leading on 28 seats in Maharashtra while the Mahuyati alliance which consists of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP and BJP has managed to lead on 19 seats.

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: While addressing a press conference, NCPSP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Sabak aam janata ne sikhaya."

