Maharashtra: NDA dissappoints; MVA alliance of Cong, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray proves ‘who is real Sena, NCP’
Maharashtra election results 2024: Maharashtra's political landscape is witnessing a shift as MVA alliance leads in 29 Lok Sabha seats, while NDA is ahead in 18 seats.
Maharashtra which witnessed a change in government mid-term and double splits in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is witnessing impressive numbers in Lok Sabha 2024 polls. In all, the MVA alliance which consist of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) is currently leading in 29 seats. Congress is leading in 12 seats , Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction in 10, and Sharad Pawar's NCP in 7, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website showed.