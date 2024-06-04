Maharashtra which witnessed a change in government mid-term and double splits in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is witnessing impressive numbers in Lok Sabha 2024 polls. In all, the MVA alliance which consist of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) is currently leading in 29 seats. Congress is leading in 12 seats , Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction in 10, and Sharad Pawar's NCP in 7, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates On the other hand, the NDA in Maharashtra is leading in 18 seats. The Mahayuti alliance which consist of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) is currently leading with 11, 6 and 1 seats respectively. There are total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Mumbai, Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates Earlier, the exit polls had predicted 22 to 35 seats to the Mahayuti and 15 to 26 seats to the MVA, however, the stituation today is looking reversed.

The BJP had contested in 28 constituencies, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) fought in 14 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five. In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, the Congress in 17, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10.

Crisis in Maharashtra politics since 2022 Maharashtra's politics has become complex since 2022 after Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split into two parts. Currently, there are two Shiv Sena--(Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde). Similarly, there are also two NCPs- Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. The state government has an alliance of BJP- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In 2022, Eknath Shinde, along with 39 MLAs, staged a rebellion against the leadership of the then-unified Shiv Sena, resulting in a party split and the fall of the MVA government in Maharashtra. Subsequently, Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP in Maharashtra. On June 30, 2022, Shinde was appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP serving as his deputy.

Later on July 2, 2023, the MVA faced another jolt after Ajit Pawar left the alliance and joined the NDA camp to become the Deputy CM for the fifth time. Pawar took eight MLAs with him from the Sharad Pawar faction, which is currently in opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, to the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Why did NDA dissappoint in Maharashtra? Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde told reporters that opposition propaganda about the NDA changing the Constitution and delays in announcing candidates cost the Shiv Sena and its allies some seats. "The opposition parties ran relentless propaganda that we would change the Constitution. We failed to clear the doubts among voters. Our losses are also due to vote bank politics. The vote bank politics also affected us. I want to tell them (the opposition) that people have never liked vote bank politics. Late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray never liked it," he said.

While addressing a press conference today, Sharad Pawar told reporters that, “Sabak aam janata ne sikhaya."

Prior to that in April 2024, Ajit Pawar camp leader Chhagan Bhujbal had said that there's a sympathy wave in favour of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar in the state. In an interview with NDTV, he had said, “I believe there is a sympathy wave - the way Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena split and a faction of the NCP switched sides. This is showing in their rallies. It doesn't seem like they (Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's) are failing the way they did in 2014 and 2019."

(With inputs from agencies)

