Maharashtra Election Results 2024 : After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to bag 29 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc was formed to end the dictatorship in the country and save the Constitution.

The MVA contitues of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said, “The day our INDIA alliance was formed, we had decided that we want to end the dictatorship in the country and save the Constitution."

The Sena UBT chief also informed that the Opposition alliance would decide on its Prime Minister candidate tomorrow (June 5).

"All patriots and all people who are harassed by them (BJP) will come with us. Chandrababu has also been harassed by the BJP govt..." he added.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections result 2024

The BJP-led NDA in the state appeared falling significantly short of its target of bagging 45-plus seats in Maharashtra, going by the results and latest trends in counting of votes.

The BJP had won 8 and was leading in 2 other seats as of 10:45 pm on Tuesday.

Its ally Shiv Sena won 7 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged one seat. However, Ajit's wife Sunetra Pawar faced defeat in Baramati from Supriya Sule, daughter of his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the NDA's performance in the state was due to the Opposition's "propaganda" that the BJP would change the Constitution after the polls.

"But in elections, the people's mandate has to be accepted as it is. We will do deep introspection and will recover our loss in the next assembly election," Fadnavis posted on X.

The Congress won 6 and was leading in 7 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 6 and was leading in three seats. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 3 seat and was leading in 4 seats.

Vishal Patil, a Congressman-turned-independent won the Sangli seat. He later said he would abide by any decision the Congress takes about his re-entry in the party.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!