Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Wanted to end dictatorship, save Constitution,' says Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray informed that the Opposition's INDIA bloc would decide on its Prime Minister candidate tomorrow (June 5).
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to bag 29 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc was formed to end the dictatorship in the country and save the Constitution.