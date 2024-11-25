Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports

Maharashtra's chief minister Eknath Shinde is likely to resign on November 26, yet will serve as caretaker CM until a new government is formed. An oath-ceremony for the new administration is expected to take place soon, as reported by Shiv Sena officials.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports
Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Election Result: Eknath Shinde is likely to resign as Maharashtra's chief minister tomorrow, November 26. However, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief will continue as the caretaker CM, according to reporters.

Shiv Sena insiders said that CM Eknath Shinde is expected to submit his resignation to the governor on Tuesday and remain as a caretaker CM until a new CM and cabinet is sworn in, according to a report in TOI. 

The oath-ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, said Deepak Kesarkar, a senior minister from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updated)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    339.65
    02:02 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.65 (0.79%)

    Adani Power share price

    456.30
    02:02 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -4.45 (-0.97%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.55
    02:02 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.75 (1.23%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    846.00
    02:02 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    29.95 (3.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    580.90
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.66%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.65
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.4 (1.62%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,737.80
    01:45 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.9 (-0.57%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,884.35
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -14.7 (-0.77%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,146.05
    01:45 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.95 (-5.75%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,449.75
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -53.35 (-3.55%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    630.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -19.4 (-2.99%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,108.05
    01:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,196.95
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    880.15 (9.45%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    204.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    15.05 (7.97%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    553.70
    01:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    39.75 (7.73%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    736.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    49.4 (7.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.