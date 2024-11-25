Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports

Maharashtra Election Result: Eknath Shinde is likely to resign as Maharashtra's chief minister tomorrow, November 26. However, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief will continue as the caretaker CM, according to reporters.

Shiv Sena insiders said that CM Eknath Shinde is expected to submit his resignation to the governor on Tuesday and remain as a caretaker CM until a new CM and cabinet is sworn in, according to a report in TOI.

The oath-ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, said Deepak Kesarkar, a senior minister from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.