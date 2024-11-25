Maharashtra's chief minister Eknath Shinde is likely to resign on November 26, yet will serve as caretaker CM until a new government is formed. An oath-ceremony for the new administration is expected to take place soon, as reported by Shiv Sena officials.

Maharashtra Election Result: Eknath Shinde is likely to resign as Maharashtra's chief minister tomorrow, November 26. However, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief will continue as the caretaker CM, according to reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena insiders said that CM Eknath Shinde is expected to submit his resignation to the governor on Tuesday and remain as a caretaker CM until a new CM and cabinet is sworn in, according to a report in TOI.

The oath-ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, said Deepak Kesarkar, a senior minister from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updated)