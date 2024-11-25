Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports
BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports

Livemint

Maharashtra's chief minister Eknath Shinde is likely to resign on November 26, yet will serve as caretaker CM until a new government is formed. An oath-ceremony for the new administration is expected to take place soon, as reported by Shiv Sena officials.

Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde to resign as CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports

Maharashtra Election Result: Eknath Shinde is likely to resign as Maharashtra's chief minister tomorrow, November 26. However, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief will continue as the caretaker CM, according to reporters.

Shiv Sena insiders said that CM Eknath Shinde is expected to submit his resignation to the governor on Tuesday and remain as a caretaker CM until a new CM and cabinet is sworn in, according to a report in TOI.

The oath-ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, said Deepak Kesarkar, a senior minister from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updated)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.