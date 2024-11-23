LIVE UPDATES

MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win? Counting to begin soon for last big battle of 2024

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST

MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: The voting for the Maharashtra polls was held on November 20 and the results will be declared on Saturday, November 23.