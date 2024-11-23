MVA vs Mahayuti Election Results 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra is witnessing a tough battle between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The voting for the Maharashtra polls was held on November 20 and the results will be declared on Saturday, November 23.
Who will win the Maharashtra Elections 2024? While the BJP-led Mahayuti is vying for another term in power, the MVA is looking to oust the Mahayuti amid "anti-incumbency" claims. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NC, while the MVA includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.
Key parties contesting Maharashtra Election: The BJP contested the Maharashtra Elections on 148 seats, Shiv Sena fought on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates on 53 seats. Meanwhile, on the MVA's side – the Congress fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) fielded 87 candidates. Rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.
Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested the state assembly election, with the BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House.
Key candidates contesting Maharashtra Election: More than 4,100 candidates contested the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Meanwhile, officials said earlier that 420 candidates will fight Mumbai's 36 seats.
Key candidates in the fray include Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is looking to win fifth consecutive term in the assembly from Kopri-Pachpakhadi. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is facing off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar (NCP-SP) in Baramati. Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) is in a tight contest against Congress's Prafful Gudadhe in Nagpur South West.
What did Maharashtra exit polls predict? Most exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra assembly poll. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark.
The JVC-TimesNow gave the BJP-led coalition a total of 159 seats and MVA only 116 seats, with 13 to others. Another exit poll by P-MARQ in Maharashtra gave the NDA a total of 137-157 seats and the INDIA bloc's MVA 126-146 seats while giving 2-8 seats to others. The Poll Diary predicted the NDA winning 122-186 seats and the MVA 69-121.
However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted MVA to win 150 seats while giving 121 seats to BJP-led Mahayuti and 20 seats to others in Maharashtra. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.
In the 2019 elections, BJP won 105 seats, undivided Shiv Sena 56, undivided NCP 54, Congress 44, independents 13 and others 16 seats.
The agitation for OBC status for the Maratha community, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange-Patil, had a significant impact on Mahayuti candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, particularly in Marathwada, where it drove a consolidation of Maratha, Muslim, and Dalit votes.
Although Jarange-Patil opted not to field candidates in the Assembly elections, his campaign primarily targeted the BJP. The Mahayuti, however, believes this dynamic triggered a counter-consolidation of OBC votes in its favor.
The Opposition MVA has countered with promises of additional benefits, including ₹3,000 per month for women, ₹4,000 for unemployed youth, a farm loan waiver of up to ₹3 lakh, and health insurance coverage worth ₹25 lakh.
The Mahayuti government's flagship Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides ₹1,500 monthly to women below the poverty line, is being touted as a game-changer by the ruling alliance as it seeks to recover ground after setbacks in the Lok Sabha polls. The alliance is particularly encouraged by an estimated 4.7% rise in women's votes.
The Assembly elections in Maharashtra have become a multi-cornered contest, with six main parties—the two Senas, two NCP factions, BJP, and Congress—joined by smaller players like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Independents, and rebels.
For the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which has struggled to regain relevance, the polls present another chance at redemption, though it risks playing the role of a spoiler by splitting votes within the same voter base as its parent party, the original Sena.
The Mahayuti is focusing its campaign on a blend of "development," Hindutva, and welfare initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana.
In contrast, the MVA is centering its pitch in Mumbai on strong opposition to the Dharavi redevelopment project awarded to the Adani Group. Additionally, it is highlighting issues such as “deteriorating" law and order, corruption, unemployment, and the alleged transfer of mega industrial investment projects to Gujarat at Maharashtra’s expense.
In the aftermath of the "tod phod" (party splits), the first Assembly election in Maharashtra has seen a dramatic reshuffling of alliances, transforming traditional partnerships and creating an unprecedented field of six main contenders. With an overwhelming number of candidates in several constituencies, voters seem increasingly skeptical about the current political landscape.
Many express concerns about a deepening “dividation" and the diminishing significance of “paksh" (party). This election appears to underscore a sharper voter disillusionment with party-centric politics.
Majority of exit polls have predicted a landslide win for Mahayuti but three of them hint towards a hung assembly
Almost all the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra. Four out of seven exit polls analysied by Mint predicted a return of BJP-led 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. Tap here to check which exit poll predicted win for which political party?
Mumbai is among the regions hit by "urban apathy" — it has a tradition of recording low voter turnout. In the 2024 Maharashtra elections, Mumbai city recorded the lowest turnout at 49 per cent, while the Mumbai suburban region recorded a turnout of around 51.9 per cent, as per the Election Commission's data at 8 pm on Wednesday, November 20. Tap here to read what exit polls predicted for Mumbai.