Maharashtra Election Results: Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India’s prediction vs early trends as vote counting proceeds

Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India was left in tears as his exit polls for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 failed to match the actual results. However, this time around, his predictions for Maharashtra seem close to actual results, according to early trends.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published23 Nov 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Maharashtra Election Results: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India's prediction vs early trends
Maharashtra Election Results: Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India’s prediction vs early trends (PTI)

The Mahayuti alliance is surging ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra as the counting is underway for assembly elections on November 23.

The ruling alliance is leading on over 200 seats as opposed to 58 seats of MVA, the early trends suggested. If the trends hold true, the Mahayuti is all set to return to power in Maharashtra with better numbers than 2019.

Also Read | Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA ahead in Maha and Jharkhand in postal ballots

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bhartiya Janata Party, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while the MVA has the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress party as constituents.

As per Election Commission of India numbers, the BJP is leading in 125 seats in Maharashtra. This is BJP's best performance in recent elections. In 2019, the BJP won 105 seats in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Axis My India Prediction

Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India had predicted that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in the Maharashtra assembly election 2024.

The pollster had predicted a clean sweep for Mahayuti in Maharashtra, with 178 seats in the 288-member house and predicted 82 to 102 seats for the MVA.

 

The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145.

Gupta's Axis My India had a nine-year long association with India Today until the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results Live: BJP hits 10-year high with 125-seat lead

In fact, Axis My India Chairman and Managing Director, Pradeep Gupta broke into tears on LIVE TV as the consumer data intelligence company’s exit poll results turned out to be far from the actual outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Pradeep Gupta broke into tears on LIVE TV as the exit poll results turned out to be far from the actual outcome.

Axis My India, like other pollsters, failed to predict the Haryana Assembly Election results correctly too.

Key Takeaways
  • Polling predictions can significantly misrepresent actual election results.
  • The BJP’s performance in Maharashtra marks a notable increase from previous elections.
  • The discrepancy between predicted and actual outcomes raises concerns about the reliability of exit polls.

