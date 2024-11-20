Maharashtra election: Shiv Sena’s Suhas Kande, Independent Sameer Bhujbal clash over identity of voters | Video

An altercation broke out between two rival candidates in the Nandgaon Assembly constituency as Maharashtra votes to elect its Assembly. The clash broke out between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal over identity of some voters at a polling centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, officials said.

They said that police and poll authorities reached the spot where the two rival candidates were clashing with each other, adding that the situation was in control and polling was not affected due to the incident.

According to the officials, Suhas Kande and Sameer Bhujbal as well as their supporters had a heated exchange of words at a polling centre in Nandgaon assembly constituency after the independent candidate raised objection over the authenticity of some voters in the segment.

HERE'S A VIDEO OF THE CLASH

Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma said, “Verbal clashes erupted between the two candidates in Nandgaon assembly constituency over the identity of voters. The police and election observers reached the spot immediately and action has been initiated as per the Representation of the People Act."

After the police's intervention, one of the candidates left the place, he said.

"It is clear that polling officers check the identity of voters and then only allow them to vote," the collector said, adding, "The incident has not affected the voting in any manner. The voting process is smooth at the polling centre. People should not believe in any rumours and exercise their franchise."