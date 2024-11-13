Maharashtra Election: SOP, says EC on Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checking, cites instances involving Nadda, Shah

During a public meeting, Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over his bag being checked. Election Commission sources have confirmed in a report that all checks adhere to Standard Operating Procedures, ensuring fairness in the electoral process.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Maharashtra Election: Usual SOP, says EC on Uddhav Thackeray's bag checking, cites instances involving Nadda, Shah
Maharashtra Election: Usual SOP, says EC on Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checking, cites instances involving Nadda, Shah(PTI)

Election Commission of India has said that the checking of bags carried by political leaders is done as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The poll panel's reaction comes in the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT) raising concerns over its chief and former Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray being allegedly frisked on his way to public meetings earlier this week.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had shared the video of the bag checking and Uddhav Thackeray interacting with the officials after he arrived in. Thackeray could be heard, in the video, asking whose bags they had checked before him.

Also Read | Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase 1 Live: 13 % voting recorded until 9 am

Thackeray said that he was not stopping them from checking his bag and asked the election authorities if they had checked the bags of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A report in The Indian Express quoted sources in the EC as saying that checking of helicopters and the luggage was carried out by enforcement agencies as per the SOP set by the poll body.

The poll panel's SOP mandates that bags on chartered flights during elections are screened by Central Industrial Security Force or police personnel.

“A similar issue came up during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, following which the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar had issued a clarification. The CEO had said that the checking was done as per the SOP. The post also stated that BJP president JP Nadda’s helicopter was checked on April 24 in Bhagalpur and Home Minister Amit Shah’s chopper was checked on April 21 in Katihar,” the report said, quoting an EC source.

Voting in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20. The BJP, which is in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the Congress.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checked for second time

Thackeray was seen telling the officials that he also wanted to see the video of the officials checking the bag of Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

The Sena UBT chief shared this experience while addressing a public meeting at Wani in Yavatmal for party candidate Sanjay Derkar.

I want to see the video of the officials checking the bag of Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Thackeray asked his party workers and voters to inspect the pockets and identity cards of the officials who check them.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The Election Commission maintains that bag checks are conducted as per Standard Operating Procedures.
  • Uddhav Thackeray calls for equal treatment in security checks among all political leaders.
  • The upcoming Maharashtra elections have intensified scrutiny on election protocols and fairness.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Election: SOP, says EC on Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checking, cites instances involving Nadda, Shah

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    284.15
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-2.1%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.95
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.2 (-2.91%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.70
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    3.75 (0.48%)

    Tata Power share price

    409.15
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-1.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.50
    11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.45 (-8.02%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,113.60
    11:21 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -76.05 (-6.39%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    55.62
    11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -3.77 (-6.35%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    927.70
    11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -59.7 (-6.05%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    310.85
    11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    26.7 (9.4%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    263.50
    11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    12.95 (5.17%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,245.15
    11:21 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    41.4 (3.44%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    698.25
    11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.6 (3.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.