Maharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates; renominates all MLAs

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena released its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, featuring Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi and re-nominating many legislators who supported his previous revolt against Uddhav Thackeray.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates; renominates all MLAs
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates; renominates all MLAs(Sandeep Anandrao Mahankal)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls late on Tuesday night. The list has names of Shinde, who will contest from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in Thane city and over half a dozen Cabinet members from their seats.

The ruling party has re-nominated almost all the legislators who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

Shinde will seek re-election from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in adjoining Thane city. The party has fielded ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar and Shamburaj Desai from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod and Patan, respectively. Another cabinet member, Dada Bhuse, will contest from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency in Nashik district.

Ministers Uday Samant and Tanaji Sawant have been fielded from Ratnagiri and Paranda, respectively. Another prominent leader Sada Sarvankar will fight the polls from Mahim in Mumbai.

 

The party has also fielded kin of several MLAs. From Rajapur, it has given ticket to Kiran Samant, brother of minister Uday Samant. Suhas Babar, son of the late legislator Anil Babar, will contest from Khanapur in Sangli district.

All MLAs renominated

Manisha Waikar, wife of Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North-West Ravindra Waikar, has been fielded from Jogeshwari (East), while Abhijit Adsul, son of Sena leader and former Union minister Anand Adsul, will contest from Daryapur in Amravati district. Vilas Bhumre, son of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Lok Sabha MP Sandipan Bhumre, will contest from Paithan.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: How MVA may break seat-sharing stalemate today

With this, the Shiv Sena has become the second major political party to release its list of candidates. Its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released a list of 99 candidates on Sunday last. The ruling Mahayuti, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is yet to announce its seat-sharing deal for polls to the 288-member assembly.

The ruling alliance is fighting against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) for the November 20 polls.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released its first list of 45 candidates for the polls on Tuesday. Son of MNS president Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, is all set to make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai.

Of the 45 candidates, Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Shiv Sena’s candidate list reflects loyalty among legislators who supported Shinde during his 2022 revolt.
  • The elections pit the ruling Mahayuti alliance against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, marking a critical political showdown.
  • Family ties play a significant role in candidate selections, highlighting dynastic politics in Maharashtra.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates; renominates all MLAs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.000.00
      Chennai
      79,671.000.00
      Delhi
      79,823.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.