Maharashtra Election 2024: ‘Not taking part in discussions,’ says Sharad Pawar on MVA seat-sharing talks

The Maharashtra elections will feature a battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and the Mahayuti Alliance. Sharad Pawar says he is not involved in seat-sharing talks but emphasized that the political climate is favorable for the opposition seeking change.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘Not taking part in discussions,' says Sharad Pawar on MVA seat-sharing talks
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘Not taking part in discussions,’ says Sharad Pawar on MVA seat-sharing talks(PTI)

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has said that he is not participating in any seat-sharing discussions with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Pawar, the NCP-SCP chief, said that people in Maharashtra are seeking a change and that the political situation was favourable for opposition MVA.

“I am not participating in the seat-sharing discussions, so it will not be right for me to say anything on that subject. Jayant Patil is present on our behalf in those meetings, he will speak on this subject. From the Congress side, Nana Patole and some of his colleagues and your Sanjay Raut and some of his other colleagues are involved in the discussion,” Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis is weak in history, says MVA

The 288 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the poll dates.

Pawar, however, said that there were no differences of opinion with the opposition bloc in Maharashtra. “During the Lok Sabha elections, there was no difference of opinion or conflict within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it happened only in one place, Sangli. Apart from this, no such incident happened in any district or taluka,” he said.

MVA leaders held a meeting to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the MVA will make an announcement on several seats before Dussehra and discussion on more than 150 seats was already held.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Sharad Pawar moves SC against Ajit over clock symbol

The Maharashtra election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the MVA coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar.

In 2019, the NDA had won 43 of the 48 seats from Maharashtra while the then UPA had bagged the remaining five seats.

288 seats discussed

The MVA also held a meeting on Tuesday as well. After attending the meeting, Nationalist Congress Party-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that there is no enmity and discussion is happening well.

"It was a long meeting and there is no enmity, discussion is happening well...Around 288 seats were discussed," Awhad said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde says polls likely in November’s 2nd week
I am not participating in the seat-sharing discussions, so it will not be right for me to say anything on that subject.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the MahaYuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). (ANI)

"People want change in Maharashtra and this situation is favourable for us...," Pawar said on Friday.

Key Takeaways
  • Sharad Pawar’s withdrawal signals strategic shifts in MVA’s approach to the elections.
  • The political landscape is polarized between the MVA coalition and the MahaYuti Alliance.
  • Discussions on seat-sharing are ongoing among MVA leaders, indicating a complex electoral strategy.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Election 2024: ‘Not taking part in discussions,’ says Sharad Pawar on MVA seat-sharing talks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,191.05
    11:17 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    15.6 (1.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    11:17 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    1.35 (0.81%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    298.50
    11:17 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    6.4 (2.19%)

    Tata Motors share price

    936.50
    11:17 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    10.5 (1.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,247.40
    11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    65.2 (5.52%)

    VIP Industries share price

    551.05
    11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    28 (5.35%)

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    357.55
    11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    16.75 (4.91%)

    JK Paper share price

    484.20
    11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    21.35 (4.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.