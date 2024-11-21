Maharashtra Elections: 65.1% updated voter turnout highest since 1995; Mumbai too clocks better than past polls

Maharashtra Election 2024: An estimated 65.11 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, the Election Commission said in updated numbers on Thursday. This is the the highest turnout in the state since 1995 when 71.69 per cent voters cast their franchise.

The turnout on Wednesday was above the 61.39 per cent recorded in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections this year, and the 61.4 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections.

The voter turnout was 61.5 per cent in 2019 assembly polls, 63.5 per cent in 2014, 59 per cent in 2009 and 63 per cent in 2004 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. The turnout may be updated.

The Exit Poll results predicted that the ruling Mahayuti may return to power in the state though the actual results will be declared on November 23.

In Jharkhand too, the provisional turnout of 68.45 per cent is better than previous elections, the poll panel said. In 2019 assembly polls, 61.74 per cent of polling was recorded in Jharkhand where the JMM-led INDIA bloc contested against the BJP-led NDA bloc. The Exit Polls have predicted a close fight in Jharkhand.

Voting for 288 seats of Maharashtra was held in single phase on November 20. In Jharkhand, voting was held in two phases – November 13 and November 20.

Star Power In Mumbai The Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district recorded a turnout of 69.63 per cent on Wednesday, while Mumbai, the financial capital, saw an estimated 54 per cent turnout.

In the 2019 polls, Mumbai’s polling figure stood at 50.67 per cent. Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, cast their votes adding a touch of glamour to the festival of democracy.

The voting for the 288 assembly seats was held between 7 am and 6 pm and people sealed the fate of over 4,100 contesting candidates across 1,00,186 booths, an increase from 96,654 in the 2019 elections in Maharashtra.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.In the opposition's MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

The MVA combine had performed well in this year’s Lok Sabha polls by securing 30 out of 48 seats in the state.

The high-stakes campaign in Maharashtra culminated on Monday, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, all rallying for increased voter participation.

A day before the polling, police registered two cases against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and 250 others after allegations of a cash-for-vote scam.

Allegations also surfaced involving Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule regarding Bitcoin transactions.

Maharashtra has been in a state of political flux since the last assembly elections in 2019, marked by significant splits in key parties, including the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the NCP in 2023.

Maharashtra has recorded its highest voter turnout since 1995, signaling a significant engagement in the democratic process.

These developments led to the fall of the MVA government and the rise of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.