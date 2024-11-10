Maharashtra Elections: Amit Shah launches BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 polls

Amit Shah launched the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Maharashtra Assembly Elections2024, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, in Mumbai, on Sunday. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders of the party were present at the occasion.

“BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls reflects aspirations of people of the state. Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes are formed in the greed of power, it is appeasement and an insult to ideologies.”, said Amit Shah.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(More to come…)

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Elections: Amit Shah launches BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 polls

