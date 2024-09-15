Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde says polls likely in November’s 2nd week; Mahayuti seat-sharing in next 8 to 10 day

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member state assembly.

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.(PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday said that state assembly elections would be preferable in two phases, and polls are likely to be held in the second week of November.

Shinde made the remark while speaking to mediapersons at Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, while having an an informal chat.

Also Read | Nagpur Audi Crash: Maharashtra BJP chief’s son admits being in car, say police

The Maharashtra assembly term ends on November 26, and elections were expected to be held along with Haryana. However, while announcing poll schedule for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in August, the Election Commission announced that poll schedule will be announced later due to security requirements for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," PTI quoted CM as saying.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: Sena plans to contest 107 seats as Amit Shah meets Shinde

Eknath Shinde on seat sharing

Eknath Shinde said that Mahayuti alliance partners — BJP, Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena — are likely to finalise seat sharing deal in next 8 to 10 days.

The Chief Minister also stated that Mahayuti government was focusing on development and welfare measures and was getting good response from people

“Govt getting support from women”

Stating that the government has struck a balance between development and welfare schemes, Shinde stated that he can see support for the government among women and asserted his was a government of the common man.

"We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," said Shinde.

Also Read | Maharashtra News: ‘Is BJP biding time before assembly polls?’ asks Opposition

Shinde on schemes

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training programme for which they will get a stipend from 6,000 to 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth.

Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far got financial assistance under the government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

— At present, women beneficiaries of the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' get 1,500 per month.

“Govt aims to make Mumbai slum-free”

All government agencies, like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have been roped-in for the redevelopment of slums, said Shinde.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 04:21 PM IST
