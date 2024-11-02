Maharashtra Elections: ‘Not deaf and dumb…’, Eknath Shinde downplays reports of him being Mahayuti’s CM face

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde emphasizes hands-on governance and direct voter interaction. He expresses pride in his administration's initiatives and condemns disrespectful remarks made by opposition leaders towards women, reinforcing his commitment to public engagement.

Written By Sayantani
Published2 Nov 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, 2024, draw near, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is advocating for a hands-on approach to governance, emphasising direct engagement with voters. In a recent interview, he referred to himself as a 'common man', highlighting his commitment to understanding the issues faced by the public.

Shinde, who became the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, after a political upheaval that led to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has since aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aims to solidify its position ahead of the elections. The results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are set to be announced on November 23, adding to the political tension as parties gear up for the final push.

‘A Common Man’ Eknath Shinde

In a recent interview with ANI, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde proclaimed, "I consider myself a common man CM. My protocol does not come in my way. I go directly to the people, listen and talk to them."

He emphasised the importance of understanding the needs of the populace firsthand, stating that his administration is not merely a “deaf and dumb government.”

Shinde is CM Face for Mahayuti?

During the interview with ANI, Eknath Shinde played down reports of him being projected as the CM candidate by the Mahayuti alliance.

“Work, development of the state, lifestyle change, our government has done all of this... In the Lok Sabha elections, the vote share moved towards the Shiv Sena. The same will be repeated in these elections also... I am the team leader as of now. Our team is working... Everyone in our team is equal... Our goal is to bring the Mahayuti government and develop the state...”

‘Is CM’s job only to go live on Facebook?'

Responding to critiques regarding his public engagements, Shinde countered, "The Opposition asks if this is the work of the CM, to go on the road. I ask if it is the CM's job to sit at home, is his job only to go live on Facebook. Ours is not a deaf and dumb government." He defended his active presence in the community, stating, "We are people who work face-to-face."

‘Ladli Yojana was Super Hit’

Shinde expressed pride in the positive reception his administration has received, saying, "I am proud that within a short time, people have started saying that this is their government." He highlighted the success of initiatives like the Ladli Yojana, which he described as a “super hit.”

Condemning Arvind Sawant's Remarks

The Maharashtra CM did not hold back when addressing derogatory comments made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant regarding Shaina NC. Shinde labelled these remarks as "unfortunate" and condemned the disrespect shown towards women. "Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough," he stated.

Shinde further remarked, "If Balasaheb were alive, he would have strongly condemned [Sawant's remarks] and would have broken his mouth."

Mahayuti's Unified Front for Maharashtra Polls

Looking ahead to the elections, Shinde expressed confidence in Shiv Sena's prospects, claiming, "In the Lok Sabha elections, the vote share moved towards the Shiv Sena. The same will be repeated in these elections."

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 09:04 AM IST
      Popular in Elections

