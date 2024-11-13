‘Stand up on your own legs’: Supreme Court schools Ajit Pawar’s NCP for using Sharad Pawar’s photos, videos

The Supreme Court has ordered Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP to stop using images of Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra elections, emphasizing the need for separate identities amid ongoing disputes between the factions.

Written By Sayantani
Updated13 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Following a rift between the Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP in 2022, the Election Commission of India recognized the latter as the official NCP based on its legislative majority and allotted the 'clock' symbol (the original symbol of the united NCP) to it
Following a rift between the Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP in 2022, the Election Commission of India recognized the latter as the official NCP based on its legislative majority and allotted the ’clock’ symbol (the original symbol of the united NCP) to it(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Elections: The Supreme Court has directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to refrain from using the images, videos, or photos of Sharad Pawar in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. This follows ongoing disputes between the two factions.

Also Read | ‘Modi has taken ATM onboard’: Mumbai Cong slams PM with ‘Adani, Ambani’ jibe

Supreme Court's Directions to Ajit Pawar's Faction

During proceedings, Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that the Ajit Pawar faction must fight the election on its own merits.

Justice Kant emphasised, “Whether or not it is an old video, with Mr Pawar you have an ideological difference and you are fighting against him. Then you should try to stand up on your own legs." Live Law quoted.

The Court also reiterated its previous order to maintain separate identities for the factions, ahead of the November 20 election. It further warned against using artificial intelligence in any way that might undermine the fairness of the election process.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar opposes BJP’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ slogan for Hindu unity

What Sharad Pawar alleges?

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sharad Pawar, presented evidence in court showing alleged violations of the Supreme Court’s order, including photos of posters and social media posts featuring only Sharad Pawar.

Singhvi argued that Ajit Pawar's faction, particularly candidate Amol Mitkari, was attempting to "piggyback" on the senior Pawar's reputation.

Justice Surya Kant questioned, “Do you think the people of Maharashtra don’t know about the rift?”

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar’s NCP releases 3rd list of candidates

In response, Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, representing Ajit Pawar, denied the allegations, claiming the materials were "doctored."

Singhvi countered that the video in question had been posted from Mitkari’s official social media handle, emphasising that the attempt by Ajit Pawar’s faction was to create a misleading image of unity within the Pawar family, particularly in the 36 constituencies where the factions are directly competing.

Ongoing Legal Battle Over NCP Symbol

The conflict between the two factions dates back to 2022, after a split in the NCP. The Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the official NCP and granted it the 'clock' symbol. This decision was contested by Sharad Pawar’s faction, leading to an ongoing legal battle.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: NCP-Ajit Pawar fields Zeeshan Siddique from Vandre East

In March, the Supreme Court allowed the Ajit Pawar faction to use the ‘clock’ symbol under the condition that the issue remains sub-judice.

Whether or not it is an old video, with Mr Pawar you have an ideological difference and you are fighting against him. Then you should try to stand up on your own legs.
Do you think the people of Maharashtra don’t know about the rift?

In April, the Court ordered the Sharad Pawar faction to use the name “NCP (Sharad Pawar)” and the trumpet symbol, prohibiting the use of the ‘clock’ symbol by Sharad Pawar's supporters.

Also Read | Battle for Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs Yugendra Pawar in Maharashtra assembly polls

Sharad Pawar's faction has now requested the Court to direct the Ajit Pawar faction to choose a different symbol for the upcoming elections, continuing the legal showdown.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Business NewsElections‘Stand up on your own legs’: Supreme Court schools Ajit Pawar’s NCP for using Sharad Pawar’s photos, videos

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.35
    02:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.8 (-3.33%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    284.10
    02:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    02:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -9.5 (-2.29%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.50
    02:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    3.55 (0.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    55.00
    02:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.39 (-7.39%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    63.08
    02:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.87 (-7.17%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    549.25
    02:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -40.55 (-6.88%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,115.25
    01:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -839.9 (-6.48%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    309.35
    02:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    25.2 (8.87%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    261.65
    02:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    11.1 (4.43%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,251.55
    01:57 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    47.8 (3.97%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    697.40
    02:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    21.75 (3.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.