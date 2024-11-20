Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: ‘Ladki Bahin’ worked, BJP-led Mahayuti to return; MVA in for a shock

  • Maharashtra Exit Results 2024: A majority of exit polls have predicted a Mahayuti return in Maharashtra elections 2024, with the Opposition MVA closing the gap in the 288-member Assembly.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-led Mahayuti majority, predict 2 exit polls; MVA to close gap
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-led Mahayuti majority, predict 2 exit polls; MVA to close gap(Deepak Salvi )

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: A majority of exit polls have predicted a comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ‘Mahayuti’ in Maharashtra elections 2024 with a clean sweep, with ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’ closing the gap in the 288-member Assembly. The majority mark stands at 145.

Note: It should, however, be noted that exit polls often go wrong.

According to ABP News-Matrize, the ruling Mahayuti alliance of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the BJP may make a comeback with 150-170 seats, while the Opposition MVA – the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP – may catch up with victory on 110-130 seats in Maharashtra elections. Catch Maharashtra Election LIVE Updates here

P-Marq exit poll results has given a wide margin to both the alliances. According to P-Marq exit poll results, ‘Mahayuti’ is likely to get majority with 137-158 seats in a 288-member Assembly. The ‘Maha Vikas Agadhi’ may secure just 126-146 seats.

Another exit poll – People's Pulse – has predicted 182 seats for the ruling alliance and 97 for the Opposition.

Lokshahi - Rudra exit poll is so far the only exit poll which has predicted a close contest between MVA and Mahayuti in the Maharashtra elections 2024. Lokshahi - Rudra exit poll has predicted 128-142 seats for the Mahayuti and MVA close to getting between 125-140 seats. A total of 18 to 23 seats will go to Others.

And it’s a case of 'once bitten, twice shy' situation for Axis My India chairman Pradeep Gupta regarding the Maharashtra election exit poll results. Once celebrated for his accurate exit poll predictions, Pradeep Gupta has struggled to get his numbers right in recent elections. Also Read | Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Axis My India predicts INDIA lead on 53 seats, 25 for BJP-led NDA

Speaking with News18, Pradeep Gupta said, “I think for Maharashtra, particularly, Axis my India we have decided to hold on to it for today.. we need more time to study.. Infact, we are known for post-poll study.. Maharashtra being a single phase poll in 288 assembly constituencies.. we thought let's study further and come with the poll tomorrow.”

Many have credited the ruling Mahayuti for its ‘Ladki Bahin’ and other pro-poor and pro-people schemes for its return in battleground Maharashtra. The MVA argument that “Samvidhan khatre mein hai” (The Constitution is in danger) may not stand a chance against the BJP's more localised strategies to woo the electorate.

This is a breaking news report, more details are awaited

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: ‘Ladki Bahin’ worked, BJP-led Mahayuti to return; MVA in for a shock

