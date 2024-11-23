‘Maharashtra has broken all records’: PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti’s thumping victory, says lies, deceit badly lost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed party workers on Saturday as the Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra.

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 08:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda during celebration of the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda during celebration of the party’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.(PTI)

Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed party workers after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly election and launched a scathing attack on Congress party.

Stating that ‘lies and deceit’ suffered a crushing defeat, Modi said termed the poll results as a victory of ‘development, good governance and social justice’ while 

"This time Maharashtra has broken all records. This is the biggest victory for any party or pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra in the last 50 years. This is the third consecutive time that Maharashtra has blessed the alliance led by BJP. For the third time, BJP has emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also noted that the BJP had received more seats than the Congress and its allies and that Maharashtra was the sixth state to have given the mandate to BJP three times in a row.

The biggest message from Maharashtra after Haryana polls is unity, said Modi, adding, "Ek hain to safe hain' has become country's 'mahamantra'. Some people resorted to betrayal and tried to create instability in Maharashtra. Voters have punished them. Voters are with those who put ‘nation first', not with those putting ‘kursi first’. The 'INDI Alliance' is unable to understand the mood of the country.”

Modi claimed that the Congress has become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form govt on its own.

"Urban naxalism of Congress has become a challenge for country, its remote control is outside country," said Modi.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 08:44 PM IST
