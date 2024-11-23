Assembly Election Result: NDA triumphs in Maharashtra; INDIA bloc retains Jharkhand

Assembly Election Result: Led by the BJP, the NDA achieved a remarkable victory in Maharashtra's Assembly elections, while the INDIA bloc successfully retained its hold in Jharkhand. As political dynamics shift, what does this mean for the future of governance in these states?

Gulam Jeelani
Updated23 Nov 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Assembly Election Result: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar celebrated their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Mumbai, India. Nov 23, 2024.
Assembly Election Result: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar celebrated their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Mumbai, India. Nov 23, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Assembly Election Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance has scripted a landslide victory in Maharashtra while the INDIA bloc retained Jharkhand in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on November 23.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also swept assembly bypolls in Bihar and Assam, while the Trinamool Congress dominated bypolls in West Bengal. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scripted victory in her first election in the Wayanad parliamentary bypoll.

BJP's Best-Ever Show in Maharashtra

As the last leg of counting continues, the NDA, known as Mahayuti in Maharashtra, has crossed the 236 mark, with the BJP registering its best-ever poll showing in the state with over 133 seats in the 288-member house.

Also Read | Election Results LIVE: BJP leads on 130 seats, its best ever-show in Maharashtra

Maharashtra voted for 288 seats in a single phase on November 20. The 81 seats in Jharkhand voted in two phases – November 13 and 20.

The contest was bipolar in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance contested to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) aimed to wrest control from the ruling alliance in the state. Overall, the Mahayuti alliance is ahead with over 236 seats, according to NDTV. The MVA is ahead in 48 seats, while four seats went to others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the ‘historic’ Maharashtra mandate as a victory of ‘development and good governance’. 

“This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!” Modi wrote on X.

Also Read | Election Results: 5 reasons behind BJP’s stunning Maharashtra poll win

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) won the majority. The alliance didn't last long, and the Shiv Sena pulled out, unleashing political turmoil in the state. The state saw three different chief ministers in the last five years: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s (SHS) Eknath Shinde.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP lost ground in Maharashtra. It won just nine of the 28 seats it contested, compared to 23 of the 25 seats it contested in the 2019 general elections.

INDIA bloc retains Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc won 56 seats, retaining power in the 81-member Assembly. The ruling alliance has improved its 2019 score.

The INDIA bloc allies in Jharkhand include the JMM, the Congress, the CPI(ML)L and the RJD. The NDA includes the BJP, the AJSUP, the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The JMM has won 34 seats. The Congress won 15 seats and is ahead in one seat, according to Election Commission data. The RJD won four seats. 

In the NDA, the BJP won 20 seats and is ahead in one seat, and the AJSU and LJP have won one seat each. The Janata Dal-United is ahead in one seat.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results: Fadnavis wins Nagpur South West

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats. The JMM formed a government with the support of Congress and RJD.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi applauded the Jharkhand Assembly Election Results, calling it a “victory of the protection of jal, jangal, zameen along with the Constitution.”

This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress.
Victory of the protection of jal, jangal, zameen along with the Constitution.

While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bagged the Wayanad seat, the BJP’s Santukrao Hambade won Maharashtra's Nanded seat in the parliamentary bypoll.

In the 48 Assembly bypolls, the NDA swept Assam, Bihar and Rajasthan, while Congress won in Karnataka. The Trinamool Congress swept the West Bengal bypolls. The BJP-led NDA won seven out of nine seats that voted in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Takeaways
  • The NDA’s victory in Maharashtra marks its best-ever performance in the state, securing over 133 seats.
  • The INDIA bloc’s retention of Jharkhand indicates a consolidation of support for regional parties against national narratives.
  • Recent bypolls show a mixed bag for Congress, with significant wins and losses across various states.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Election Result: NDA triumphs in Maharashtra; INDIA bloc retains Jharkhand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.