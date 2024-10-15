LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Date Announcement LIVE Updates: EC to announce poll schedule for both states today

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election date announcement LIVE Updates: The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26. In Jharkhand, the term of the Assembly will end on January 5, 2025.