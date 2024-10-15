Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Dates Announcement LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India is all set to release the schedule for another set of assembly elections – Maharashtra and Jharkhand – today. The dates for elections in these key states will be released at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, October 15, the poll panel said in a statement.
The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26. The state is currently ruled by the Mahayuti government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has 288 seats.
In Jharkhand, the term of the Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- Congress alliance is in power in the state with Hemant Soren as the chief minister. Jharkhand has 81 seats.
The Maharashtra election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress. In 2019 the BJP, and undivided Sena, coalition had come to power in the state.
In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance is up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the BJP, the Janata Dal (United), and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). In 2019, Hemant Soren's JMM had won 30 seats while the Congress bagged 16 seats paving way for Soren to be sworn in as chief minister.
The next set of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are being held after the recently-concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP scripted history in Haryana by winning the state for the third record straight term. The National Conference-Congress alliance won the Jammu and Kashmir polls.
Omar Abdullah will be sworn in as CM of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 while Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister of Haryana on October 17.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be the 'last prince of the Soren dynasty' says BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo. He said the JMM's reign of 'misrule and corruption' is about to end.
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey says the EC has called a press conference today only due to political pressure. 'The Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections must have been held with Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana', he added.
"We are fully confident that we will form the government," says Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil. He added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's preparations were complete, and was hopeful of an outcome similar to Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.
"There was no fair conduct of election in Haryana and democracy was murdered. I expect the same would not happen in Jharkhand and Maharashtra," says Congress leader Udit Raj.
Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur lashed out at the EC saying "...We have repeatedly said that the due date for election in Jharkhand is January 6. When the date for election in Haryana was November 3 and in Maharashtra November 26, why did you not hold both of them together?" He hinted that the EC was making such announcements for political reasons.
The schedule for elections to 81-member Jharkhand assembly will also be announced today along with the dates of Maharashtra elections.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra at 3.30 pm.