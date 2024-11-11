Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election dates 2024: Know all key numbers and full schedule here

As Maharashtra and Jharkhand gear up for assembly elections, know important details including polling dates, voter demographics, and the number of polling booths. Stay informed about the electoral landscape before the votes are cast.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled this month. Voting in Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase on November 20. Polls will be conducted in two phases – November 13 and 20 – in Jharkhand. Votes will be counted on November 23 in both states.

Here's a detailed look at all dates and key numbers in both these elections:

Maharashtra Election Date 2024

Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in single phase on November 20.

-Of the 288 assembly seats, 234 come under general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

-Maharashtra has about 9.63 crore eligibile voters. This includes 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crores female voters. There are 1.85 crore Young voters (age 18-29). This includes 20.93 lakh first-time voters (age 18-19).

-Maharashtra has 1,00,186 polling stations spread across 52,789 locations. This includes 42,604 urban polling booths and 57,582 rural polling booths.

-299 polling booths are managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

-388 polling booths managed completely by women – called pink polling booths.

-There are 530 model polling stations.

Maharashtra assembly election 2024 candidate list

-As many as 4,140 candidates are in the fray for 288 Maharashtra assembly seats voting on November 20.

"We received 7,078 valid nomination forms for 288 seats. Of these, 2,938 candidates have withdrawn nominations, leaving 4,140 in the fray," the state chief electoral office official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Dates

Elections to 81 seats in the Jharkhand legislative assembly will be held in two phases. The first phase for 43 seats will be held on November 13 while the second phase for remaining 38 seats is on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Among the 81 seats, 44 are general constituencies, while 28 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 9 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Other Numbers

-Jharkhand had 2.6 crore eligible voters. Among these, 1.31 crore are male voters and 1.29 crore  are females .

-There are 66.84 lakh young voters (age 20-29) and 11.84 lakh first-time voters (age 18-19) in Jharkhand.

-There are 29,562 polling stations spread across 20,281 locations.

-5,042 urban polling booths.

-24,520 rural polling booths.

-48 polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

-1,271 polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths).

