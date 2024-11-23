Maharashtra-Jharkhand election results 2024: What political parties say?

Results are pending for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. Maharashtra saw a voter turnout of 66.05% with Mahayuti and MVA alliances competing fiercely. Jharkhand's first phase involved 43 out of 81 seats, with JMM and BJP leading the contests.

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results: A vendor shows political badges of BJP and Congress at a shop, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results: A vendor shows political badges of BJP and Congress at a shop, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.(PTI)

Results are awaited for two states, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where assembly polls were conducted on Wednesday. 

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, recording a turnout of 66.05%, compared to nearly 61% in the 2019 assembly elections. Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders view the increased voter turnout as a positive sign for their respective alliances.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 148 seats, Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) 80, and NCP (led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar) 52. Six additional seats have Mahayuti candidates in the fray.

In the MVA alliance, Congress is contesting 102 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 96, and NCP (SP) 86. The Samajwadi Party and smaller MVA allies are contesting two seats each.

In the 2019 elections, BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, the undivided NCP 54, Congress 44, independents 13, and others 16 seats.

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling was conducted in 43 of the 81 assembly seats on November 13.

Among the constituents of the INDIA bloc, JMM is contesting 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD six, and CPI(ML) four. The BJP is contesting 68 seats, AJSU 10, JD(U) two, and LJP one seat.

In the previous assembly election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats.

Here's what political parties say about the crucial elections?

On Maharashtra elections, Sanjay Raut said on Friday, "The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. 160-165 of our MLAs would be elected... The 'Khokha walas' will pressurise them, so we have made an arrangement for them to stay together in a hotel... Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray will have a role to play (in choosing the CM face)... The MVA will get the complete majority and we will make a unanimous decision... No formula has been made yet, everyone will sit together and choose the CM..."

In a show of confidence, Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government here."

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Maharashtra-Jharkhand election results 2024: What political parties say?

