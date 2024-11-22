Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results: When will counting begin and winner be announced?

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results: The overall results will be declared once the counting of all the votes ends and winner is announced on all the seats. Check more details here:

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated22 Nov 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results: A vendor shows political badges of BJP and Congress at a shop, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results: A vendor shows political badges of BJP and Congress at a shop, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.(PTI)

The Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Result 2024 will be declared on Saturday, November 23. In Maharashtra, the counting for the 288 assembly seats took place in a single phase on November 20. Meanwhile, the counting in Jharkhand was held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance (Mahayuti) is in power in Maharashtra, while the JMM-Congress-RJD (INDIA bloc) is ruling in Jharkhand.

Election Result 2024: When will counting begin?

The counting of votes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra will take place on Saturday, November 23. The counting will begin at 8 am. The early election results trends will start coming in as soon as the counting of votes begin.

However, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had clarified earlier that it's impossible to reveal results around 8:05 am when actual counting starts at 8:30 am. He said in October that the EC usually updates its website with official results around 9:30 am on a regular counting day.

Election Result 2024: When will the winner be announced?

The overall results will be declared once the counting of all the votes ends and winner is announced on all the seats.

It is expected that by Saturday noon or by evening, a winner will be clear. A party or a coalition needs to win at least 145 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and 41 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

What is expected in Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result?

Most exit poll results predicted BJP-led alliance's return in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. However, there were a few exit poll that predicted otherwise.

In Jharkhand, the Matrize Exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for the NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc and gave 0-4 seats to others. In contrary, Axis MyIndia predicted INDIA bloc's victory with 45 percent vote share and 37 percent for the NDA. Dainik Bhaskar predicted a hung assembly.

The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave NDA's Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA and 7-12 to others in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted MVA to win 150 seats while giving 121 seats to BJP-led Mahayuti and 20 seats to others in Maharashtra.

Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.

 

