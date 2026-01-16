Maharashtra local body election results LIVE updates: Vote counting today, exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena's sweep

The results for the Maharashtra local bodies elections are set to be declared on Friday, January 16. The voting for 29 municipal corporations took place on January 15. The exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the Mahayuti allies – the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Voting across all municipal bodies, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully with no untoward incidents.

Around 50 percent polling was recorded in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday amid sporadic clashes, while a major controversy erupted over claims that the ink applied on voters' fingers could be easily removed, news agency PTI reported.

What did exit polls reveal?

The Axis My India made vote-share predictions, projecting a 42% vote share for the Mahayuti allies (BJP 28%, Shiv Sena 14%). It predicted Shiv Sena (UBT) getting 24 per cent votes, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 7 per cent and NCP (SP) one per cent. The three parties fought the polls as allies.

As per DV Research, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 107-122 seats; the Thackeray brothers' alliance 68-83 seats; the Congress-led alliance 18-25 seats; and others 8-15 seats.

According to the Janmat exit poll, the BJP and Shiv Sena are poised to win 138 seats; the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance 62 seats; the Congress-led alliance 20 seats; and others 7 seats. The poll has predicted a margin of error of plus or minus five seats.

The Saam TV exit poll predicted 84 seats for the BJP, 35 for its ally Shiv Sena, 65 for Shiv Sena (UBT), two for NCP (SP) and 10 for MNS. It said the Congress-led alliance would get 23 seats, the NCP three seats and others five seats.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra civic polls results.