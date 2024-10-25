Maharashtra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis, wife, Amruta declare ₹13 Cr combined net worth – gold, investments, but no cars

Maharashtra Polls: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta declare a combined net worth of 13 crore, yet surprisingly, neither owns a car. Explore their assets, investments, and income to uncover the lifestyle choices of this prominent political couple ahead of the upcoming elections.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Oct 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis had decrared a net worth of about 5.2 crore in his election affidavit. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is contesting from Nagpur South-West seat in the upcoming Maharastra Assembly Election.

As mentioned in his election affidavit, Fadnavis has a net worth of 5.2 crore. This includes 56 lakh as movable and 4.6 crore as immovable assets comprising agricultural land and residential properties.

Deputy chief minister's wife, Amruta Fadnavis has declared a net worth of about 7.9 crore. This includes 6.9 crore movable assets and 95 lakh immovavble assets. Taken together, the Fadnavis couple have declared net worth of about 13 crore.

38.7 lakh annual income

In the latest details, Fadnavis had declared annual income of 38.7 lakh in 2023-24 fiscal and 38.6 lakh in 2022-23 fiscal.

Fadnavis has 23,500 as cash in hand while an amount to a tune of 2.3 lakh is deposited in banks. Fadnavis has also declared a PPF amount of 1.7 lakh anad a ICICI PRU Life Time Classic policy worth 3 lakh in his affidavit.

Fadnavis owns gold ornaments worth 32 lakh.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

TheMaha Vikas Aghadi(MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayutialliancein the November 20 polls.

Fadnavis doesn't own a car, says his affidavit. His wife Amruta Fadnavis doesn't own any car either, the affidavit says.

Fadnavis has houses on two plots in Nagpur. One valued at 3.5 crore and another at 47 lakh, according to affidavit.

Amruta Fadnavis net worth 7.9 Cr

Amruta's annual income in 2023-24 was 79,30,402. Amruta’s annual income in 2022-23 was 92,48,095. In 2020-21 she earned 1,84,38,355 as annual income

She has 10,000 cash in hand and 5.6 crores worth investment in shares and mutual funds, according to the affidavit.

She has 65 lakh worth gold ornaments. She doesn't own a car, either.

Fadnavis had declared assets of over 3.86 crore net worth in his election affidavit when he contested elections from Nagpur South Westassembly constituency in 2019 elections.

Key Takeaways
  • Fadnavis and Amruta’s combined net worth reflects significant wealth in investments and assets.
  • The absence of vehicles in their declarations highlights a unique aspect of their lifestyle.
  • The upcoming elections are set against a backdrop of contrasting political alliances and financial disclosures.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 06:20 PM IST
