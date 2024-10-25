Maharashtra Polls: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta declare a combined net worth of ₹ 13 crore, yet surprisingly, neither owns a car. Explore their assets, investments, and income to uncover the lifestyle choices of this prominent political couple ahead of the upcoming elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis had decrared a net worth of about ₹5.2 crore in his election affidavit. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is contesting from Nagpur South-West seat in the upcoming Maharastra Assembly Election.

As mentioned in his election affidavit, Fadnavis has a net worth of ₹5.2 crore. This includes ₹56 lakh as movable and ₹4.6 crore as immovable assets comprising agricultural land and residential properties.

Deputy chief minister's wife, Amruta Fadnavis has declared a net worth of about ₹7.9 crore. This includes ₹6.9 crore movable assets and ₹95 lakh immovavble assets. Taken together, the Fadnavis couple have declared net worth of about ₹13 crore.

₹ 38.7 lakh annual income In the latest details, Fadnavis had declared annual income of ₹38.7 lakh in 2023-24 fiscal and ₹38.6 lakh in 2022-23 fiscal.

Fadnavis has ₹23,500 as cash in hand while an amount to a tune of ₹2.3 lakh is deposited in banks. Fadnavis has also declared a PPF amount of ₹1.7 lakh anad a ICICI PRU Life Time Classic policy worth ₹ 3 lakh in his affidavit.

Fadnavis owns gold ornaments worth ₹32 lakh.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

TheMaha Vikas Aghadi(MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayutialliancein the November 20 polls.

Fadnavis doesn't own a car, says his affidavit. His wife Amruta Fadnavis doesn't own any car either, the affidavit says.

Fadnavis has houses on two plots in Nagpur. One valued at ₹3.5 crore and another at ₹47 lakh, according to affidavit.

Amruta Fadnavis net worth ₹ 7.9 Cr Amruta's annual income in 2023-24 was ₹79,30,402. Amruta’s annual income in 2022-23 was ₹92,48,095. In 2020-21 she earned ₹1,84,38,355 as annual income

She has ₹10,000 cash in hand and ₹5.6 crores worth investment in shares and mutual funds, according to the affidavit.

She has ₹65 lakh worth gold ornaments. She doesn't own a car, either.

Fadnavis had declared assets of over ₹3.86 crore net worth in his election affidavit when he contested elections from Nagpur South Westassembly constituency in 2019 elections.