Maharashtra, Bihar record lowest voter turnout in Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai tally at 52%
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of nearly 54 percent till 10 pm on Monday. In the state, Mumbai South recorded the lowest turnout at 46 percent.
Among eight states which went to the Lok Sabha polls on Monday, Maharashtra and Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout till 10 pm. While Maharashtra recorded 54.06 percent voter turnout, Bihar recorded 53.86 percent turnout, according to the Election Commission's data on its Voter Turnout app.