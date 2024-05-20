Among eight states which went to the Lok Sabha polls on Monday, Maharashtra and Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout till 10 pm. While Maharashtra recorded 54.06 percent voter turnout, Bihar recorded 53.86 percent turnout, according to the Election Commission's data on its Voter Turnout app.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 73 percent, followed by Ladakh (68 percent), Jharkhand (63 percent), Odisha (61 percent), Uttar Pradesh (57 percent), Jammu and Kashmir (56 percent) and Bihar (53.8 percent).

Within Maharashtra, the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency recorded the lowest turnout at 46 percent as of 10 pm on Monday. Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai voted in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday – Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.

Here's a look at the voter turnout all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai region:

Mumbai Lok Sabha seat Voter turnout till 10 pm Voter turnout in 2019 Mumbai North 55.21 % 60.09 % Mumbai North West 53.67 % 54.37 % Mumbai North East 53.75 % 57.23 % Mumbai North Central 50.68% 53.68 % Mumbai South Central 51.88% 55.4 % Mumbai South 47.7 % 51.59 %

The overall voter turnout in Mumbai mounted to 52.17 percent as of 10 pm on Monday. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai's overall voter turnout was recorded at 55.4 percent, as per the Election Commission's data. This tally was the highest in three decades, according to the Times of India.

'Slow voting process in Mumbai'

Many claimed that the process of voting in Mumbai was slow, and that several returned from the polling station without voting.

Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, who exercised his franchise in Mumbai on Monday, said the process of voting in Mumbai South was slow. "I know some people who stood for 1 hour and went back as the weather was hot...," Parekh said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "A lot of time is being taken inside so that they are not able to vote. I request all the voters that even if it takes time, please go to the voting centres and cast your vote..."

