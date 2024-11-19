Maharashtra Votes Tomorrow: Here’s how to check your name on ECI voter list online – a complete guide

Maharashtra Election 2024: The stage is all set for 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra to vote on Wednesday, November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress in Maharashtra.
Overall, 4,136 candidates are in the fray from the 288 seats. Of the 288 assembly seats, 234 come under general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
If your name is on the list, you can download and print your details. This slip may come in handy at the time of casting your vote.
In case of any errors, you can correct it through the same portal but before the poll day.
And in case your name is not on the list, double- check that your EPIC details are correct. You can also contact local election office for assistance.
Maharashtra has about 9.7 crore (97 million) eligible voters, as per the updated voter list. This includes 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crores female voters. There are 1.85 crore young voters (age 18-29), including 20.93 lakh first-time voters (age 18-19).
Maharashtra has 1,00,186 polling stations spread across 52,789 locations. This includes 42,604 urban polling booths and 57,582 rural polling booths. oF These 299 polling booths are managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD).
A tleast 388 polling booths are managed completely by women – called pink polling booths. There are also 530 model polling stations across Maharashtra.
